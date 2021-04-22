About 13,000 people in Illinois file for unemployment benefits
Around 13,000 Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment claims last week.
That’s nearly 5,900 fewer than filed the week before.
Despite that, when including continued filing by independent contractors for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the state has nearly 87,400 more people getting unemployment benefits than the week before for a total of 404,700.
Bill to require IDFPR to adopt cryptocurrencies rules advances
A House bill tasking the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to adopt rules for baking of digital currency is now in the Senate.
House Bill 3968 passed the House unanimously Wednesday.
Digital assets, also known as cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum have grown in popularity and market value over the past decade.
Bill deadline approaches
Unless the rules are changed, the Illinois House and Senate have a Friday deadline to pass measures to the opposite chamber.
In the House Wednesday, 116 bills passed, many on a consent agenda.
The Senate passed more than 150 bills Wednesday.
Both chambers return midday today.
Pritzker responds to FoxFire with motion to reconsider or immediate appeal
Instead of defending his COVID-19 orders, Gov. J.B. Pritzker filed a motion to reconsider in the lawsuit filed by Geneva-based restaurant FoxFire.
Pritzker’s motion filed by Wednesday’s deadline asks for the judge to reconsider allowing the case to move forward.
If not, he’s requesting an immediate appeal. FoxFire’s attorneys say it’s another delay tactic they say further confuses things.
Vaccine distribution pushes Illinois toward reopening
Illinois continues to inch toward Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s benchmark for relaxing all COVID-19 restrictions on the economy.
As of Wednesday, nearly 27.5 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Pritzker has said he’d relax all restrictions on the state when 50 percent of the state’s population gets fully vaccinated.
Prisoners with terminal illnesses could get early release under terms of new bill
Inmates in Illinois prisons with terminal illnesses could be released to live out the rest of their lives under a procedure set out with House Bill 3665.
The measure, if passed and enacted, establishes that inmates can apply for conditional release, but also allows for crime victims to submit statements to the Prisoner Review Board for consideration.
The measure passed Wednesday 75 to 38.