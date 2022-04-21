Expensive campaign expected
If recently filed campaign finance records are any indication, it is going to be a costly gubernatorial race.
In the first three months of the year, both incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin spent about $10 million on advertising. Two of Irvin’s rivals for the Republican nomination also spent significant money during the period. Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan has spent $1.5 million on advertising and state Sen. Darren Bailey has spent $400,000.
The primary election is just over two months away.
Teacher vacancy rate reported
Illinois added over 5,600 teachers during the last school year, more than the last five years combined.
The Illinois State Board of Education reports the statewide teacher vacancy rate has reached a low of 1.5%. Illinois schools still have more than 2,100 unfilled teaching positions, with the remaining vacancies in schools serving low-income communities.
Safe Routes program grants $12.5 million
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced $12.3 million in grants for local projects that will help boost the health and safety of children via safer walking and biking routes to school.
The Safe Routes to School program is funding 57 projects selected from 102 applications received from municipalities and schools across the state.
Danville casino breaks ground
Danville officials have broken ground on a new casino.
The city will soon be home to the sixth Golden Nugget casino in the country. Construction will continue over the next year. Developers estimate the casino will cost $97 million to build with a projected opening date of March 2023.
Cows loose on I-80
The driver of a cattle hauler who crashed near Joliet leading to loose cows on Interstate 80 is facing charges.
Illinois State Police say the 51-year-old Virginia man was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and other traffic violations. Police report the truck’s trailer was torn open due to the crash, and about 16 cows were tossed onto the interstate.
Local farmers on horseback helped police gather the cattle, but the eastbound lanes of the highway were shut down for hours.
Windy City ranked 15th best 'Weed City'
A new report says Chicago is one of the best weed cities in the country.
Real Estate Witch analyzed several variables for the rankings, including the legality of marijuana, the price of pot and the number of Taco Bells in the area. Chicago was ranked as the 15th best weed city in the U.S.
Denver took the top spot, followed by Portland and Sacramento.