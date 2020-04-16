141,000 people in Illinois apply for unemployment
Nearly 60,000 fewer Illinoisans applied for unemployment benefits last week as compared to the week prior.
The latest U.S. Department of Labor data shows 141,000 residents applied for benefits in Illinois last week.
Nationally, 5.2 million American workers applied for unemployment, which is also down from the week before last.
Retail group says patchwork of state, local rules causing confusion
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association is concerned about what could be a patchwork of orders across the state in dealing with COVID-19 and the retail sector.
The group says a segmented reopening of Illinois’ businesses could prove confusing as to what can be open where, especially for larger chain businesses that may have different rules in different places.
Illinois colleges brace for funding shortfalls
The University of Illinois system is expecting a massive shortfall in the coming semester.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports the university chain that has campuses in Champaign-Urbana, Chicago and Springfield are expecting a revenue shortfall of $158 million in the coming year.
Officials say they’ve already seen a $224 million loss so far.