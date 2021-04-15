Another 17,000 people in Illinois file for unemployment benefits
Another 17,000 Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week, which’s about 760 more than the week before.
Another 1,630 independent contractors applied for benefits last week, nearly 600 fewer than the week before.
Groups of employer associations are pushing for the state to use some of the billions in federal funds to cover the debt unemployment trust fund debt they say could be up to $5 billion.
Bill in Senate would allow some to bypass SALT cap
A bipartisan bill in the Illinois Senate will allow for certain small businesses to bypass the $10,000 cap on State and Local Tax, or SALT, deductions.
Critics of the cap in federal statute say those in high tax states like Illinois are more impacted by not being to deduct high state and local taxes in their federal returns.
Senate Bill 2531 is in committee.
JCAR extends FOID cards for another 150 days
Add another 150 days to the validity of your expired Firearm Owner Identification card.
That’s after the Illinois Joint Committee on Administrative Rules accepted this week.
Illinois State Police say they continue to work through a backlog.
The agency also supports a measure at the statehouse they say will “modernize” the application and renewal process.
Lawmakers eye expansion of Secure Choice program
Employees of tens of thousands of businesses would have some of their pay automatically put into a retirement savings plan facilitated by the state under a bill advancing at the statehouse.
The House passed an expansion of the Secure Choice Savings Program that requires businesses with as few as 5 employees to enroll.
Employees could opt-out of the program. Employers don’t have to contribute.
A similar measure passed a Senate committee.
Biomarker testing bill advances
State lawmakers are on the way to approving Illinoisans' access to a medical treatment called biomarker testing.
State Rep. Mary Flowers passed a measure unanimously Wednesday to expand health coverage for the process that uses genetic information to prevent, diagnose or treat diseases like cancer.
The measure now goes to the Illinois Senate.
Welch creates new task force to review statues on state property
House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch is creating a new task force to review statues on state properties.
Welch said the goal is to re-evaluate public art in an effort to ensure that statues and other ceremonial landmarks on state property reflect the values and morals of Illinois.
Welch’s office said hearings will be held around to produce recommendations for statues to be taken down or possibly erected.