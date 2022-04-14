Brooklyn shooting suspect former Illinoisan
Police arrested a former Illinois man and the leading suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting Wednesday. Ten people were shot on a train after two smoke canisters were set off Tuesday. Frank James, 62, a former Chicago resident, was arrested on the street in Manhattan after a Crimestoppers tip.
Police had zeroed in on James after a U-Haul key from a vehicle he rented was left at the scene of the shooting.
Multi-state bank robber killed
A man wanted in a downstate Illinois bank robbery has been shot dead in California during another heist.
The Marion Police Department reports they were able to identify 45-year-old Travis Tarrants and connect him to a March bank robbery, thanks to a Facebook post that showed a truck used in the California robbery.
Bloomington, Indiana, police arrested Tarrants and charged him with a November robbery, but he was released on his own recognizance, meaning he didn't have to post bail and only had to sign a written promise to appear in court.
Chicago Public Schools overpaid by millions
Illinois officials are asking Chicago Public Schools to repay over $87 million the district mistakenly received in 2018 during the initial phase of the new state school funding formula.
A contractor working with the Illinois State Board of Education made a coding error that overstated the enrollment of students in charter schools in districts with more than one charter school.
CPS is the only district with more than one charter school, so it was the only district to get money it shouldn't have.
Smoke alarms donated
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall has received a donation of 1,000 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms from Vision 20/20.
In 2021, nearly 3,000 smoke alarms were installed in Illinois homes. Of the homes visited, 80% of pre-existing smoke alarms that received the 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms from the program had non-functional or expired alarms.
Wind advisory
Illinoisans heading outside Thursday may want to use extra hairspray.
A wind advisory is in place for much of the state. Wind gusts will reach up to 50 miles-per-hour for most of the day. As gusts maintain speed, winds will likely blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs may come down. Motorists should use extra caution when driving.
Earthquake reported
The U.S. Geological Service reports an earthquake that struck southern Illinois this week was a magnitude of 2.4.
The small tremor was recorded at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in White County, two miles southeast of Springerton.
Officials say the depth of the quake was over 7 miles.