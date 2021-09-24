Business groups raise concerns over vaccine mandates
Business groups have said President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on employers of more than 100 employees could create more burdens for job creators.
Biden plans a visit to Chicago Wednesday to promote the mandate. The Illinois Chamber of Commerce said they don’t support a one-size-fits-all approach.
The National Federation of Independent Business said such a mandate would further burden business.
Unemployment fraud amount still unknown
The Illinois Department of Employment Security still can’t say how much fraud has been paid out in benefits from the state’s fund during the pandemic.
While other states have put out estimates, IDES Director Kristin Richards told an Illinois House committee Thursday the department is still not prepared to report such numbers.
Lawmakers heard of the effort to combat cyber fraud.
Auditor General to release FOID audit
The Illinois Auditor General is expected to release a review of the state’s handling of Firearm Owner Identification Cards.
The Illinois Times reports an audit of the Illinois State Police program that’s been plagued with delays will be released before the end of the month.
People have been waiting months beyond what’s allowed by law for their FOID card that is required for residents to own or purchase guns and ammo.
Illinois woman faces arrest warrant in Hawaii
An arrest warrant has been issued for an Illinois woman who failed to appear for her first court date after allegedly using a phony COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna to get into Hawaii without quarantining.
24-year-old Chloe Mrozak of Oak Lawn faces a misdemeanor charge for violating Hawaii’s coronavirus emergency proclamation.
A judge said she would issue a $500 warrant for Mrozak’s arrest after she failed to appear for a Zoom hearing.
Biden plans to visit Illinois
President Joe Biden is coming back to the Land of Lincoln.
According to the White House press office, the president will be in Chicago on Wednesday, Sept. 29, to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses.
Biden was in Crystal Lake in July where he spoke at McHenry Community College.
Man faces charges for impersonating officer
An Illinois man with a long history of pretending to be a police officer is facing prison time after pleading guilty to impersonating a Chicago Police officer.
27 year Vincent Richardson of Lisle was sentenced to three years in prison on Sept. 10.
He garnered national attention in 2009 when he walked into a Chicago police station and fooled personnel into thinking he was an officer.
Richardson, who was 14 at the time, was dubbed the “kid cop.”