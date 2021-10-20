Federal court rejects legislative maps
Illinois’ legislative maps for the next ten years Democrats passed along party lines and Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted is unconstitutional.
A three-judge federal panel ordered the maps not be enforced and for challengers of the maps to provide their suggested fixes for the court to consider.
Republicans and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund praised the ruling.
They have until Nov. 8 to file their map plan with the court.
Candy corn and gummy bear brats sell out
An Illinois smokehouse can’t keep their candy corn and gummy bear brats in the meat case.
Schubert’s Smokehouse and Meat Packing Co. in Millstadt makes up to 700 pounds of the candy-infused brats every year, and they always sell out.
The gummy bear brats began as a special item for a customer from Chicago.
Then about five years ago they were added to the menu.
Republicans push for bill to limit governor's power
Republicans at the Illinois statehouse are expected to push for passage of a bill to limit Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s use of executive orders.
A Wednesday news conference at the capitol will highlight House Bill 843 to limit consecutive orders.
Even some Democrats, such as state Rep. LaShawn Ford, have expressed frustration with the governor's unilateral rule.
Pritzker reissued a series of executive orders for another 30 days last week.
JCAR raises concerns about vaccine mandate for EMT employees
There are concerns from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules over an Illinois Department of Public Health rule for EMT employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to test regularly.
While saying he supports the idea, JCAR co-chair state Sen. Bill Cunningham said there are concerns the mandate could lead to service gaps as EMT operators struggle with staffing issues.
Foxx responds to GOP bill
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office has responded to a GOP bill to allow local police in Cook County to override decisions to not pursue charges.
Foxx’s office said in a statement the current system allows for checks and balances and they continue to work with police to bring new evidence where evidence may be insufficient.
Republicans say Foxx has dropped the ball on several occasions, letting violent offenders free without charges.