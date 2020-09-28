Bishop Paprocki: Citizens should question mandates that limit practicing faith
Springfield Catholic Bishop Thomas John Paprocki is arguing against state-imposed lockdowns that kept people from practicing their faith and making a living.
The bishop told WMAY radio Monday that the state’s efforts were extraordinary. He wants people to take away the message that it’s acceptable to follow health guidelines to keep people healthy, but citizens should question government mandates that limit people's civil liberties, such as attending church.
Hayrides with capacity limits now OK
Hayrides and haunted hayrides with capacity restrictions are allowed amid COVID-19 concerns after the Pritzker administration late last week reversed course.
On Thursday, documents showed hayrides were prohibited, but Friday an update said the events can proceed with distancing and masking guidelines. Haunted houses must remain closed.
Illinois' Democratic U.S. senators criticize GOP over Supreme Court move
While Republican U.S. representatives from Illinois applauded President Donald Trump’s selection Saturday of a new U.S Supreme Court nominee, Democratic U.S. Sens Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, who will get to vote, criticized the Republican Senate majority for trying to advance the nomination through before the election.
Durbin’s on the Judiciary Committee that will vet Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
National group sues Illinois over access to voter rolls
A national judicial watchdog group has sued the state of Illinois and Illinois elections officials over voter roll access. Judicial Watch this month filed the federal lawsuit, claiming officials failed to allow meaningful public access to its voter roll data after a request in 2019.
The group says in Illinois, it found more registered voters than citizens over 18 in 14 of 102 counties with a total of 660,000 inactive registrants.
