Investigative committee has yet to set next meeting date
Despite getting the green light to continue their investigation of House Speaker Michael Madigan’s involvement in a bribery scheme, a House committee has not scheduled its next hearing.
The first and only hearing the week before last prompted a letter to the U.S. Attorney notifying them of the House inquiry into the scheme ComEd admitted to.
The U.S. Attorney said the committee can continue, but not to ask witnesses about grand jury proceedings.
Nurses strike ends as talks continue
Talks around a new contract with hundreds of nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital are ongoing after last week’s week-long strike.
The work stoppage ended last week without a new contract, but the nurse's group says it is committed to working on an agreement.
Purdue visits Central Illinois
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is making stops in Central Illinois on Monday. Purdue was in Springfield with Taylorville U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis delivering food boxes to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois as part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Purdue and Davis were later in Rochester taking part in a forum with local farmers.
Pritzker's office says its not reconsidering fall sports
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office is shooting down rumors that they're considering allowing fall sports.
State officials say a report from a Chicago station saying they were considering reversing a decision to ban non-collegiate sports in the state is entirely false.
Lawmaker tells witnesses to prepare for questions
The lawmaker leading the special panel investigating any potential wrongdoing by House Speaker Michael Madigan is notifying witnesses that they're going to have to face some questions.
State Rep. Chris Welch sent letters to Madigan and several others connected to ComEd that they would have to answer questions about an alleged patronage scheme on Sept. 29.
Pritzker allows Region 7 to reopen
One of Illinois' zones that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has had tighter restrictions on due to upticks in COVID-19 numbers has been let out of the additional restrictions.
Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee Counties, was allowed to reopen their bars and restaurants for indoor service Friday afternoon after seeing consecutive days of lower rolling COVID-19 positivity rates.