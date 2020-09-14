Illinois State Police extend FOID renewal
Illinois State Police have filed emergency rules and extended the time to renew Firearm Owner Identification and Concealed Carry Licenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The extension now gives FOID card owners and CCL holders whose cards expired after March 9 another 18 months to renew after the state’s disaster proclamation ends.
Amazon goes on hiring spree
Amazon said it will be hiring another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders.
The company says the new hires will help pack, ship and sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.
Officials say the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring. Amazon has several fulfillment centers and other facilities throughout Illinois.
Illinois EPA to resume hazardous waste collection
The Illinois EPA has resumed household hazardous waste collections for the fall of 2020.
Illinoisans are allowed to dispose of unused or leftover household products found in homes at no cost. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, antifreeze, motor oil, weed killers old or outdated medications, and similar hazardous household products.
The next event will be this Saturday in Belvidere with more events scheduled downstate through November.