FILE - Illinois State Capitol

The dome of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.

 Shutterstock photo

Report finds Illinois 'on track' for COVID-19 response, but lags on testing

A report by the National Safety Council is giving Illinois favorable marks on its COVID-19 response, but said the state's testing program was "lagging."

Eleven other states received an “on track” rating from the NSC, with New Mexico, New York and California leading the pack with the highest overall ratings.

Ten states received an “off track” rating, with Mississippi and South Dakota received the lowest overall rating.

Athletes continue to push for high school sports

While he quarantines after a staffer tested COVID-19 positive, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Chicago home was met this weekend with demonstrations urging the governor to let high school student-athletes play.

WGN reports a group marched from a high school to the governor’s home where they argued not playing was hurting scholarship opportunities and student-athletes mental health.

Illinois among states with worst representation on Election Day

Illinois will be the 6th worst-represented state on election day, according to WalletHub.

The consumer finance research website compared the distribution of the 50 states’ voters to the distribution of their electorates using demographic characteristics like age, race and gender.

Illinois ranked No. 45.

Staff Reporter

Greg Bishop reports on Illinois government and other statewide issues for The Center Square. Bishop has years of award-winning broadcast experience, and previously hosted “Bishop On Air,” a morning-drive current events talk show.

Staff Reporter

Kevin Bessler reports on statewide issues in Illinois for the Center Square. He has over 30 years of experience in radio news reporting throughout the Midwest.

Regional Editor

Brett Rowland has worked as a reporter in newsrooms in Illinois and Wisconsin. He most recently served as news editor of the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He previously held the same position at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb.