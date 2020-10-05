Report finds Illinois 'on track' for COVID-19 response, but lags on testing
A report by the National Safety Council is giving Illinois favorable marks on its COVID-19 response, but said the state's testing program was "lagging."
Eleven other states received an “on track” rating from the NSC, with New Mexico, New York and California leading the pack with the highest overall ratings.
Ten states received an “off track” rating, with Mississippi and South Dakota received the lowest overall rating.
Athletes continue to push for high school sports
While he quarantines after a staffer tested COVID-19 positive, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Chicago home was met this weekend with demonstrations urging the governor to let high school student-athletes play.
WGN reports a group marched from a high school to the governor’s home where they argued not playing was hurting scholarship opportunities and student-athletes mental health.
Illinois among states with worst representation on Election Day
Illinois will be the 6th worst-represented state on election day, according to WalletHub.
The consumer finance research website compared the distribution of the 50 states’ voters to the distribution of their electorates using demographic characteristics like age, race and gender.
Illinois ranked No. 45.