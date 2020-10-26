Illinois COVID-19 response spending tops $1.6 billion
Of $5.5 billion in federal funds, the state of Illinois spent $1.6 billion through Oct. 1 on a variety of things to deal with COVID-19.
A report from the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica found the spending ranged from millions for personal protective equipment, millions to rent hotels, hundreds of thousands of dollars on custom face coverings and even tens of thousands of dollars for non-lethal grenades.
Opponents in upcoming election agree, Pritzker’s prohibitions on indoor service are ‘extreme’
The Republican incumbent and Democratic challenger for a statehouse seat in McHenry County agree the governor’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts are too extreme.
State Rep. Steven Reick said there needs to be a reset of the efforts and for the legislature to get involved. Woodstock Mayor Brian Sager said he’d also like to see more collaboration.
McHenry County is tethering on more mitigation orders from the governor.
Chicago has second-most financial distress amid pandemic
Chicago's finances during the era of COVID-19 are the second-worst in the country, according to WalletHub.
The consumer finance website reviewed a variety of metrics from 100 cities across the country and found Chicagoans searched “debt” and “loan” the most of all reviewed cities.
Pritzker says polls will be open on election day
Despite prohibiting indoor service at bars and restaurants in regions across the state, and raising alarm about increasing COVID-19 positivity rates, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the polls will be open Nov. 3.
The governor was asked for that reassurance on Friday. During the Primary in March when the pandemic began, Pritzker said repeatedly elections are a “pillar of democracy” and that he couldn’t stop them even if he wanted to.
Illinois school report card to be released Friday
The Illinois State Board of Education will release the 2020 Illinois Report Card Friday, but there could be some holes in the data with the stay-at-home order last spring closing schools to in-person instruction.
The yearly report cards provide district-level data on a variety of things. ISBE said absenteeism data could be affected. The board also announced it didn’t collect any data on assessments.
Mortgage delinquency rate in Illinois among highest in nation
At 11th highest, Illinois’ mortgage delinquency rate is among the highest in the nation, according to ConstructionCoverage.com, and that was before the pandemic.
Researchers said Illinois is among states that will likely struggle the most once forbearances and moratoria on foreclosures expire. The report said Illinois' average debt per household with a mortgage is $164,000, with a 1.27 percent delinquency rate.
