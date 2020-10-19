Trump criticizes Pritzker, Pritzker hits back
President Donald Trump says Illinois needs a new governor and the state needs to open up. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the president isn’t a good role model amid COVID-19 concerns and continued business restrictions are needed because it’s “very, very dangerous.” Pritzker reacted to Trump’s comments on CNN on Sunday.
Pritzker extends eviction moratorium for another month
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended the moratorium on evictions, but only for another month.
The governor issued the order Friday to extend the COVID-19 order barring evictions of renters who are past due on their rent through Nov. 14.
Friday’s order also extends more than 30 other previous orders the governor has issued over the past seven months.
Municipalities can open on Election Day, judge rules
State offices may be closed on Election day, but that doesn’t mean your city’s office will be closed.
Election day Nov. 3 is a state holiday, but that local governments don’t have to observe the day by closing down that Tuesday.
The law passed in May wasn’t meant for local governments.
Problems persist with Illinois unemployment program
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says there have been changes at the state’s unemployment agency, but problems persist.
Pritzker on Friday said at the height of the state’s historic unemployment filings, benefits were being paid to as many as 1.3 million people.
While there aren’t that many unemployed now, he said the challenge continues to be the flood of new applicants while working to improve the callback system. Some have called for public hearings into the backlog.
State lawmakers take tour to oppose progressive income tax
A group of state lawmakers is taking to the road with what they call the “Restore Illinois Tour.”
Republican state Reps Darren Bailey, Blaine Wilhour, Chris Miller, Brad Halbrook, and Dan Caulkins will travel by tour bus to 15 different locations over four days, beginning Tuesday in Metropolis, Marion and Mt. Vernon.
The group said the pre-election tour is to get out the vote and to oppose the proposed income tax change.
Digital currency talk set for Tuesday
State officials from Illinois and Wyoming will join bankers and academics Tuesday for a virtual roundtable discussion on digital currency.
The Tuesday event online will review how Wyoming legislation about digital currencies could apply in Illinois.