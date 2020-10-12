Legislative Inspector General investigating Madigan's connection to ComEd bribery scandal
The Illinois Legislative Inspector general can’t confirm or deny any investigation of House Speaker Michael Madigan, but a citizen says she filed a complaint against the speaker.
Denise Rotheimer says the LIG needs independence to investigate claims against legislators.
Other than sexual harassment claims, the LIG must get permission to investigate claims from a panel of lawmakers.
Illinois State Police video shows troopers dragged by vehicle
An 8-year-old girl and another rear passenger were able to exit a vehicle just in time before it took off dragging two Illinois State Police officers before hitting a bus terminal.
The driver of the vehicle struggled over a gun which went off, police say.
Dashcam video released by Illinois State Police of the Oct. 7 incident in Harvey shows one of the officers stayed with the driver urging him to “keep breathing” for more than ten minutes before an ambulance came.
Durbin on Senate Judiciary Committee
Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is expected to take part in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett starting today.
Durbin is a member of the committee.
He’s been critical of what he says is rushing through Barrett’s nomination.
Free meals for students to continue
Free meals for students will continue to be available to all children throughout the entire 2020-21 school year.
That’s after the U.S. The Department of Agriculture announced the program extension Friday.
No cost breakfasts and lunches will be available to all children at over 90,000 sites across the country, the department said.
DCFS launches streamlined abuse reporting system
It’s easier to submit allegations of neglect and abuse under a new system launched by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
The online reporting system is through the DCFS website. Updates include clearer instructions and mobile phone optimizations.
The department said the trend of fewer reports is reversing now that more schools are opening back up.
Businesses across the state continue to struggle amid COVID-19 restrictions
A northern Illinois city is trying to help its local businesses stay afloat following additional COVID-19 restrictions in the region.
The city of Rochelle is offering up to $1,000 dollars a week for affected bars and restaurants.
The grant program is scheduled to continue for the next six weeks, meaning Rochelle businesses have access to a maximum of $6,000 in funds.