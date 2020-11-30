New emails show Madigan confidant pestered ComEd for jobs, contracts
Job and contract requests from “our Friend” were the subject of dozens of emails between a longtime associate of House Speaker Michael Madigan and a former ComEd official.
The revelation comes in 100 email threads over nine years released by the House Special Investigating Committee. Madigan associate Michael McClain has been charged with bribery.
Former ComEd official Fidel Marquez has pleaded guilty to the scheme.
The next hearing by the committee looking into Madigan's conduct is set for Dec. 14.
Republicans seek public hearings
Illinois House Republicans on a committee that oversees the state’s Veteran’s Affairs department are demanding more hearings into the COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veteran’s Home.
A hearing last week in a Senate committee delved into a report about lax employee standards and screening, poor ventilation and ineffective hand sanitizer.
At least two dozen residents there died in a matter of weeks earlier this month.
Hunters harvest fewer deer
About 3,000 fewer deer were harvested in Illinois this year than the year before.
The State Journal-Register reported preliminary totals were around 47,000 for the first weekend of the state’s firearm season the weekend before last.
Muzzleloader-only deer season opens on Dec. 11.
New report ranks Illinois' state-run roads among nation's worst
A new report puts the cost and condition of Illinois’ state-run roads near the worst in the country.
The report compiled by the Reason Foundation ranks Illinois 37th overall, but in the bottom ten when it comes to congestion and capital costs per mile.
The report places North Dakota and Missouri at 1 and 2, while Alaska and New Jersey take the bottom two spots.
No decoration for the Illinois Capitol building
Bah humbug.
The coronavirus pandemic is taking away the holiday cheer at the Illinois Capitol building.
There will be no Christmas tree or holiday displays inside or on Capitol grounds.
The Capitol has been closed for months to all but employees with permission.
Illinois football game canceled
The Big Ten football game between Illinois and Ohio State was canceled over the weekend because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases on the Buckeyes squad.
\It was announced Friday that head coach Ryan Day tested positive and would not be making the trip to Champaign.
The game is being considered a “no contest” and will not be made up.