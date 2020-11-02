FILE - Illinois State Capitol

Pritzker's orders face more legal challenges

More than 20 restaurants and bars in Springfield have joined together to sue Gov. J.B. Pritzker over his COVID-19 mitigations, saying they’re staying open.

The group said circuit courts have ruled Governor exceeded his authority and the administration hasn’t presented scientific evidence or data that restaurants are a source of the spread of COVID-19 anymore than any other type of business.

Illinois Restaurant Association won't file suit

With one remaining region of the state set for COVID-19 mitigations Wednesday, and more businesses filing county-level lawsuits against the governor, the Illinois Restaurant Association says it won’t file a lawsuit. Rather, they’d support the lawsuits its members are filing across the state.

IRA President Sam Toia said the association decided to file statements on existing cases in counties across the state.

Early voting reaches new record in Illinois

Nearly 3 million ballots have already been cast in the general election in Illinois.

That’s far more than in any previous election in Illinois, according to the State Board of Elections.

That includes mail-in ballots as well as votes cast in person at advance voting locations. In-person voting at your election jurisdiction begins tomorrow morning. Polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Another region of Illinois faces added restrictions amid COVID-19

Starting at 12:01 this morning, the latest region in Illinois to see enhanced COVID-19 closure orders has taken effect.

Restaurants and bars in Region 6, affecting 21 counties along the eastern edge of the state, are now banned from allowing indoor dining.

Businesses must also adhere to 25% capacity limits.

Federal court suspends jury trial through Jan. 25

COVID-19 has adjourned a federal courtroom in Illinois for the remainder of the year. The U.S. 7th District Court in Central Illinois announced late Friday that it would suspend all jury trials and public gatherings until Jan. 25, 2021.

Illinois Lottery players win more than $40 million in prizes

Illinois Lottery players got particularly lucky in September.

Lotto reports Pick 3 and Pick 4 players won more than $40 million in prizes – the largest amount ever paid out to Illinois Lottery Pick players in any single month.

