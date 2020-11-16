Some restaurants challenge Pritzker's COVID-19 restrictions
Enforcement of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting indoor service at bars and restaurants has some demanding proof they’re the problem.
In Paris, Illinois, Edgar County Watchdogs say state enforcement officials issued a “Notice of Non Compliance” to a restaurant.
In Springfield, Sangamon County officials suspended the food licenses of several businesses. John Price, owner of D&J Cafe in Springfield is demanding proof restaurants are the problem and plans to file a legal challenge.
IML wants local authority to enforce COVID-19 restrictions
Lawmakers should come back to the state capitol to provide more statutory authority for local governments to enforce COVID-19 mitigation.
That’s the message from Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole. He said lawmakers also need to deal with the state budget because it impacts local budgets.
Municipal governments have until Dec. 1 to seek federal funds
Local governments have until Dec. 1 to apply for federal COVID-19 relief funds the state is doling out.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is accepting applications from local governments for federal funds to cover COVID-19 related costs.
If the funds are not claimed by the beginning next month, the state can reallocate the unclaimed dollars.
Pritzker eyes 'tax adjustments' for businesses
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking “tax adjustments” for businesses to bring more revenue into state coffers, following months of stay-at-home orders, continued COVID-19 mitigation and a failed progressive income tax proposal.
A five-year budget forecast has the state’s current spending plan nearly $4 billion out of balance. It projects continued deficits in future years.
Aside from seeking to close “loopholes,” the administration said it will continue to push for federal aid.
Dispensary sales top $75.2 million in October
Illinois’ 73 adult-use cannabis stores sold more than $75.2 million of pot in October.
That brings the total amount sold since January to more than half a billion dollars.
For the sales taxes from adult-use cannabis remitted to the state in October, the state brought in $21 million, nearly a million more than the month before, for a total of more than $127 million.
Secretary of State shutting down in-person services at Illinois' driver facilities again
Beginning Tuesday, driver services facilities across Illinois will be closed to the public for walk-in service.
The shutdown will be for three weeks. Secretary of State Jesse White’s office said employees will still be paid with some drive-up services available.
In-person CDL certification at various locations will continue.