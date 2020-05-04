Board of Education issues guidelines for 2020 graduation ceremonies
New guidelines from the Illinois State Board of Education issued over the weekend laid out other options for ceremonies to honor the Class of 2020.
The guidelines encourage virtual ceremonies using video and social media, but do say in-person ceremonies can be held as long as social distancing is practiced and no items, like a diploma, exchange hands.
Other options include holding drive-in or drive-through ceremonies.
Drive-in theaters to re-open in Illinois
While it’s not explicitly spelled out in the governor’s extended stay-at-home order, drive-in theaters across the state have been approved by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Drive-in theaters in Springfield, McHenry County and in Litchfield plan reduced operations with certain restrictions.
Some banks waiving fees for cashing stimulus checks
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said no one should have to pay bank fees when they cash their paper stimulus check from the federal government.
Pritzker on Sunday announced a series of banks agreed to cash such paper checks without issuing a fee for people who may not have a bank account.
Those banks include Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and others.
Some state parks reopen with new restrictions in place
While some state parks the governor closed to stop the spread of COVID-19 are opening back up, there are still some restrictions, including a limit of two people per boat.
Visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, beaches and other concessions remain closed. Wildlife observation, hiking, biking and equestrian use is allowed.
A detailed list can be found at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website.
Plans underway to dismantle field hospital at McCormick Place
Plans to deconstruct the large convention space in Chicago the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers converted to an alternative care facility amid the COVID-19 outbreak are ongoing.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the facility at McCormick Place was built out of an abundance of caution, but with hospitals operating with additional capacity, the facility is going to stop certain operations.
The unit with negative pressure tents will remain as hospitals restart elective surgeries, which were put on hold in March.
Church holds services after lawsuit
The church that sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday held its first in-person worship service since the stay-at-home order was put in place on March 21.
The Beloved Church in Lena gave congregants face coverings and hand sanitizer and had families spaced six feet apart.
The church's attorney said in a statement Stephenson County officials said they wouldn't enforce the order on Sunday.
Pritzker’s modified orders allow drive-in services and gatherings of ten or less.