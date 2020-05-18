Wheeler to challenge emergency rule
While the Illinois Legislature isn’t expected to debate the governor’s powers to extend stay-at-home orders beyond 30 days, a bipartisan commission will.
State Rep. Keith Wheeler said he will file a motion to suspend emergency rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker filed late Friday that would level Class A Misdemeanor charges against anyone who violates provisions of his executive orders.
Wheeler said the rule is an example of executive overreach.
Logistics of return to Springfield still fluid for lawmakers
Things are still fluid on how the Illinois House will use a convention center in Springfield to conduct business when they return to the capital city Wednesday.
Bank of Springfield Center General Manager Brian Oaks said things are going smoothly to transform the 40,000-square-foot space for 118 legislators and their staff.
Oaks said tables are being set up with mics throughout for lawmakers to use during the session.
Republicans want to try to pull progressive income tax amendment from ballot
Illinois Republican legislative leaders are pushing to remove the progressive income tax amendment from the November ballot.
The governor has pushed the measure since before being elected in 2018 as a way to increase revenue, but opponents say it’s a tax increase on small businesses that will hurt the state’s competitiveness.
Protestors gather in Chicago over weekend
There were more protests of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-home orders held over the weekend.
Hundreds gathered around the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago and outside the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Saturday, calling on Pritzker to allow the state's businesses to reopen to customers.
Pritzker extended his orders to the end of May.
Judge denies request for venue change in stay-at-home order challenge
A southern Illinois judge denied Gov. J.B. Pritzker's request to move a challenge to his shutdown orders to another county.
Attorneys for State Rep. Darren Bailey say a Clay County judge insisted that the lawmaker's challenge to the restrictions be held there instead of Sangamon County, home to the state Capital of Springfield.
Illinois unemployment system glitch exposed private information
If Illinois' unemployed workers didn't have enough to worry about, now their personal information may have been compromised. Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office is acknowledging a computer glitch has exposed private details of some of the contract, gig worker and others who applied for benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.