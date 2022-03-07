Politicians file to get on the primary election ballot
Democratic and Republican politicians looking to get on the June 28 primary ballot began filing nominating petitions.
Monday marks the first day of a week long filing period. Petitions have been circulating since the middle of January. After the close of the filing period March 14, challenges to petitions can then be filed and heard.
Crime spree suspects apprehended
Two men are accused of going on a 5-hour crime spree that included killing a father who was installing Christmas lights.
Twenty-three-year-old Moises Barrios and 21-year-old Pedro Mendiola are charged with murdering Jose Tellez Dec. 11 in front of the man’s daughter.
Police say the two beat and robbed at least 13 other people, beginning in the afternoon on Chicago’s North Side and ending that night on the South Side.
Another contempt of court charge for child welfare director
The director of the Department of Children and Family Services has been held in contempt of court for a sixth time this year.
A Cook County judge held Marc Smith in contempt of court for failing to appropriately place a child in violation of court orders.
The fifth contempt order involved an 11-year-old girl, who has been ready to be discharged from a psychiatric hospital since April of last year.
Measure requires prostate screening coverage
Illinois lawmakers have passed a measure that increases access to prostate cancer screenings.
The bill, which now goes to the Senate, ensures that health insurers cover annual screening procedures without requiring co-pays or deductibles.
The measure was introduced by state Rep. LaShawn Ford, who is a prostate cancer survivor.
Fewer nursing home care hours
A new report shows nursing homes in Illinois give residents fewer hours of care than any other state in the country.
The Long-Term Care Community Coalition reports Illinois nursing home residents are getting less than three hours per day of care.
A 2001 study by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommended a minimum of four hours of care a day.
Incentivizing bilingual teachers
The Illinois State Board of Education has announced a $4 million grant to cover the cost of tuition for current teachers to earn an English learners license.
Last year, school districts around the state reported nearly 100 vacancies for bilingual teachers and the state hopes to use federal pandemic funds to fill the gap.
The deadline to apply is March 11.