Pritzker issues new executive orders
There are new deadlines for people interested in becoming craft growers for the state’s adult-use cannabis program.
The governor issued an executive order pushing the deadline to file to April 30. The same goes for infuser and transporter license applications.
The governor also separately ordered that any vehicle repossession be suspended during the COVID-19 crisis.
Another order suspended K-12 school assessments and allows remote learning plans.
Deadline looms for commission tasked with ethics, lobbying reforms
The deadline for Illinois’ Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reforms is Tuesday and it’s unclear if the group will produce recommendations.
The group was created in the fall and given a March 31 deadline to issue a report, but they haven’t met since March 5.
The legislature and their committees haven’t met since earlier this month in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Report: Illinois is 24th most stressed state in U.S.
Illinoisans are in the middle of the pack of all 50 states when it comes to stress. Consumer finance website WalletHub ranked Illinois the 24th most stressed state.
The state ranked low on stress metrics like divorce rate, housing affordability and adequate sleep, but high-stress levels for job security.
The most stressed state was Louisiana. The least stressed state was Minnesota.