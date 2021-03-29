State lawmakers take a break
The Illinois state legislature is on Spring Break for the next few weeks, but there are still some virtual committee hearings.
The Senate this afternoon will hold a virtual hearing about redrawing legislative boundaries for Kankakee and Will Counties.
The House committee for K-12 appropriations this morning held a subject matter hearing on a variety of subjects involving student social, emotional learning and other issues.
Illinois lawmakers look to remove mandatory sentence enhancements for gun crimes
Illinois lawmakers are looking at removing some mandatory sentence enhancements for gun crimes by giving a judge discretion over whether to tack on more than a decade in prison for gun-related felonies.
Supporters say there are too many circumstances where someone is convicted to a sentence that’s more severe than the crime they committed.
Republicans opposed the measure, pointing to possibly reducing punishments for gun crimes.
Illinois counties with enough supply could offer people 16 and older COVID-19 vaccines
With COVID-19 cases on the rise and demand decreasing for vaccines in several Illinois counties, the Illinois Department of Public Health is authorizing counties to begin vaccinating anyone 16 and older.
For now, it is up to each health department to decide if they will expand eligibility, and the state is advising residents to check with their local health department on their eligibility rules.
Group hopes to keep nuclear plants open
A group hoping to move Illinois toward more clean energy will unveil their plans today that include keeping the state's nuclear facilities open.
Climate Jobs Illinois and several lawmakers will introduce the Climate Union Jobs Act.
They say it would put union laborers to work building a 100 percent clean energy economy.
Secretary of State asks people to use online features
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White wants you to stay home.
White says cyber drive Illinois dot com can handle nearly any service request and he hopes people will use it before crowding into one of the state's facilities.
He also announced another extension of expired or expiring driver's licenses to Aug. 1.
IDOT warns about motorcycle safety
Temperatures are climbing and motorcycles are on the roads.
The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to look twice for bikes and for riders to wear high-visibility clothing, eye protection, and to never drink and ride.