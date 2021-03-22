Sims upset over suspect's pre-trial release from jail
An Illinois state senator who sponsored recently-signed legislation that will eliminate cash bail in the state by 2023 is expressing outrage that a man who allegedly flashed a gun at him while he was driving only had to post $1,500 to get out of jail.
Senator Elgie Sims told the State-Journal Register by releasing the accused man on bail, he is free to do it again.
Illinois among worst states for doctors
According to a new study, Illinois is not a great place to be for doctors. WalletHub says Illinois ranks 40th in the country for the best states to practice medicine.
The state ranks last in medical environment, which includes quality of public hospital system, hospital safety, and malpractice award payout amount.
First positive case of rabies in 2021 found in a bat
Illinois health officials are reminding residents to be cautious of bats and other animals after a rabid bat was found.
The year’s first reported case of a bat testing positive for rabies occurred in DuPage County. Health officials recommend contacting your doctor and the local health department if you have been bitten by a bat or exposed to a bat.
Public health officials announce new list of essential workers eligible for vaccines
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced a new list of essential workers that will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of the universal eligibility of April 12.
Beginning today, higher education staff, government workers and media will be eligible for vaccination.
Then on March 29, food and beverage workers, construction workers and religious leaders will be eligible.
State announces new pilot program for child care in rural areas of the state
The state of Illinois has announced a new pilot program to address obstacles facing rural child care providers in meeting quality of care standards.
Thirty-five centers will receive $3.8 million in funding per year to hire additional staff or increase the salaries of existing staff.
The initiative is funded by state and federal dollars.
IEPA announces hazardous waste collection dates
The Illinois EPA has announced the Household Hazardous Waste collections for the spring of 2021.
Residents participating in the free events are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, weed killers and similar hazardous household products.
The first event will be March 27 at the Montgomery County Farm Bureau in Hillsboro.