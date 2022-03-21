Blue Cross Blue Shield fined by state
The Illinois Department of Insurance has announced a $339,000 fine against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for violating the material change notice requirement in the state’s Network Adequacy and Transparency Act.
Illinois law requires insurance companies to notify state regulators of a material change in its network of available doctors and specialists within 15 days. The law was adopted five years ago under the Rauner administration, but the agency still has not adopted rules to aggressively enforce it.
More gas giveaways
A day after creating traffic jams all around Chicago with his offer of free gasoline, businessman Willie Wilson said he will do it again this week.
After giving away $200,000 in gas last week, Wilson said he is going bigger and will be giving away $1 million worth of free gas Thursday. Wilson plans to expand the gas station availability from 10 to 50 in the city and the suburbs.
Candidate questions Pritzker's hiring
A Republican candidate for governor is calling for an investigation into what he says is patronage hiring by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's staff of close allies of former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Emails released by the Jesse Sullivan campaign between former Madigan associate Michael McClain and members of Pritzker's staff show discussions about hiring potential candidates for jobs within the governor's administration. Both Madigan and McClain face federal criminal corruption charges.
Harvey police officer charged for tow company shakedown
An Illinois police officer has been indicted on charges he interfered with towing companies that wanted to get city work but expected that they pay him off.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 73-year-old Derrick Muhammad worked for the Harvey Police Department and conspired with a relative to obtain cash, cars and other benefits from towing companies on the understanding that if they didn’t pay, he would interfere with the ability of the companies to get towing work. He is charged with conspiracy, extortion and bribery.
Divesting from Russia
Illinois is cutting pension assets tied to Russian companies and contracts.
In a joint statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Chris Welch wrote the state will also join national efforts to assist with the refugee crisis in Ukraine. The move comes in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began four weeks ago
Man airlifted after fall in Starved Rock given citation
An Aurora man is hospitalized after venturing into a restricted area at Starved Rock State Park and falling 30 feet.
The hiker, who suffered multiple injuries, was taken by boat to a nearby field where he was then airlifted to a Peoria hospital. The man was issued a citation for entering a restricted area of the park.