400 members of Illinois National Guard return
After nearly two months, hundreds of Illinois National Guard soldiers are returning from the U.S. Capitol to Illinois.
The guard says about 400 members returned to the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria this morning.
The governor activated the guard at the request of the U.S. Department of Defense in late January.
House, Senate continue with virtual hearings
The Illinois House and Senate continue virtual hearings today on a range of issues.
This morning, the governor’s early childhood funding initiative and special education plans were heard in an appropriations committee.
The Illinois Senate will hold a hearing on COVID-19 vaccines later this afternoon.
Restaurants continue to struggle a year after first shutdown
One year ago today, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he was ordering bars and restaurants to close to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That began a series of rolling orders and administrative rules limiting economic activity. Over the past year, the state has lost 504,800 jobs across all industries.
The hardest hit is Leisure and Hospitality, down 216,600 from this time last year.
Cannabis sales slump for first time in months
For the first time in months, Illinois saw a decrease in monthly cannabis sales. February sales of adult-use cannabis were $80.7 million, down more than $8 million from the month before.
Since the program began in January 2020, the state has collected more than $233.5 million in cannabis taxes.
Taxes on the drug can be as high as 40 percent or more, depending on its potency.
State officials to launch vaccine call center
With the federal government sending Illinois more COVID-19 vaccine, the state’s public health officials are launching a vaccine appointment call center with 500 agents during peak times.
The state says the effort will help bridge the digital divide with those looking for a vaccine appointment.
The phone number is 833-621-1284.