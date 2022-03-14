Legionella bacteria found in prison water
Legionella bacteria has been detected during routine water testing at two Illinois prisons.
The Illinois Department of Corrections conducts legionella testing at all locations to detect bacteria and prevent further spread.
Officials said no inmates or staff at Stateville or Joliet Treatment Center facilities are showing symptoms of legionnaires disease.
Vaccine deadline here for Chicago city workers
After months of delays, the deadline for the city of Chicago employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be put on no-pay status is here.
City workers can no longer substitute twice a week testing for vaccination. Arbitrators have sided with the city in allowing the mandate to stand.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced it will address those who don’t comply on a case-by-case basis.
Avian flu found in Central Illinois flock
Agricultural officials have confirmed the presence of avian influenza in a non-commercial backyard flock in Central Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is working with the USDA in a joint response. Birds from the flocks will not enter the food system.
Anyone that owns birds or is involved with poultry production should be aware of the finding and take precautions to protect their flock.
1993 murder victim identified
An Illinois sheriff’s office and Redgrave Research Forensic Services have identified a murder victim from 1993.
In January, the head of a white female was found on the side of a wooded road in Jefferson County. It has now been determined that it was Susan Lund, who was last seen by her family on Christmas Eve in 1992 when she reportedly left her Tennessee family to walk to a local grocery store.
SoS extends deadline again for expired driver's licenses
The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until July 31, 2022.
The previous extension was set to end on March 31. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) or CDL learner’s permits.