Lawmakers introduce bills to prevent outbreaks at state-run facilities
State lawmakers that represent the LaSalle Veterans’ Home are looking for audits and other measures to address last year’s COVID-19 outbreak.
One measure from state Sen. Sue Rezin would require onsite visits from state health officials “as soon as practical.”
That’s something that didn’t happen for nearly two weeks last fall. Rezin and state Rep. David Welter have resolutions that have the Illinois Auditor General audit the operations of the home.
Committee could look into carbon capture task force
The Illinois House Energy and Environment Committee could delve into creating a task force to look into carbon capture.
The committee will meet virtually this afternoon and could take up state Rep. Tom Bennet’s bills, which would provide a report about the experimental practice by the end of the year and create an act to regulate carbon storage that would require a permit for the practice.
Pritzker not saying when state could fully reopen
A federally-funded vaccine site in Chicago will be able to administer 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day.
Other similar sites around the state are also able to administer vaccines, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin are warning people about COVID-19 variants.
Pritzker used concerns over variant strains as a reason why he couldn't say when things will be more opened up. About 6.5 percent of the state has been fully vaccinated.
State agency releases personal information
Personal information, such as names and medical details, of nearly 9,000 Illinois families was sent by the state to the wrong mailing address in November and December last year.
Of the 8,848 errant letters, one included complete Social Security numbers and five had complete bank account numbers.
In a news release Friday, the Illinois Department of Central Management Services said they’re working to ensure the error doesn’t happen again.
U.S. Attorney announces charges in mail-theft ring
Several U.S. Postal Service workers were among 11 people arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards from the mail in the Chicago area.
U.S. Attorney John Lausch announced the 18-month conspiracy after a federal investigation dubbed “Operation Cash on Delivery.”
The postal workers stole mail and exchanged it with others for cash and other items.
Kodatt declines pay check after resigning three days into term
Former state Rep. Edward Kodatt has declined a check for the entire month of February despite being eligible for the $5,700 payout after only three days of work.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza publicly requested Kodatt decline the money. He did Friday after resigning from the seat Wednesday.
He was appointed last week. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports Mendoza’s push to change state law so a legislator doesn’t get paid a whole month for as little as one day’s work.