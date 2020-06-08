Some continue to push for faster re-opening plan
State Rep. Tim Butler is the latest in a series of elected officials calling for the state to open back up quicker than the June 26 timeline in the governor’s plan.
Butler highlighted data showing the Central Region of Illinois in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phased reopening plan is at 1.7 percent COVID-19 positivity.
He says in Sangamon County there’ve been two positive cases per day over the past two weeks and it’s time to open things today.
Federal police reform package comes together
Taylorville U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said a package put together by Democrats in Congress will have good ideas on how to hold bad actors in policing more accountable, but worries it will have items Republicans will oppose.
He urged for bipartisan crafting of such a measure. Davis said the nation could take a cue from Macon County where private investment spurred an initiative to train police in de-escalation tactics and other less aggressive police techniques.
Pritzker to talk insurance, rebuilding in Chicago
Following last week’s looting and rioting in towns across Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker this afternoon will be in Chicago to discuss insurance coverage for rebuilding. National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Mark Grant said businesses should be in communication with their insurers and be prepared with lots of pre-cleanup photos.
Politicians lay out plans during weekend rallies
What was meant to be Days of Action in the Chicago area turned into rallies promoting political positions.
Many businesses are still shut down across the state with limits on gatherings of ten or more, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined with scores of people Saturday and Sunday with Democratic leaders using protests against police brutality to urge support for tax increases, gun control and other political positions.
Public health officials report 43 more COVID-19 deaths Sunday
Of nearly 41,900 COVID-19 tests performed over the weekend, there were 1,842 positive cases, according to state public health officials. The state’s seven-day statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 5 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported there were 72 deaths from the disease Saturday and an additional 43 reported Sunday.
Chicago lifts curfew
As demonstrations remained peaceful following days of looting in some areas, Chicago’s mayor on Sunday lifted the curfew there that’d been in place since last week.
The city had a violent May. The Chicago Sun-Times reports overall crime dropped 20 percent last month compared to the year before, but there were 71 percent more shootings and 60 percent more homicides compared to May 2019.