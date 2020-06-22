Pritzker releases guidelines for Phase 4 of reopening plan, set to begin Friday
Illinois is set to enter Phase 4 of the governor’s five-phased reopening plan Friday amid COVID-19 concerns.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration released guidelines Monday for businesses to follow in the next phase. Indoor dining will be allowed with no more than 25 percent capacity.
Gyms can open indoors with 50 percent capacity. Water-based activities are also permitted with restrictions. But, there will be restrictions on gatherings of more than 50.
Colleges in Illinois chart plans for fall semester
Colleges and universities in Illinois are preparing to welcome back students to campus this fall.
The University of Illinois has announced it will provide a mixture of in-person and online instruction, along with safety measures like masks in the classroom and residence hall limitations.
Other universities with plans for fall instruction include Eureka College, Illinois State, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois Universities.
More than 100 shot in Chicago over weekend
It was a violent weekend in Chicago. More than 100 people were shot over the Father’s Day weekend with 14 fatalities.
One of five minors who were killed by gunfire was a 3-year-old boy the Chicago Sun-Times reports was in a vehicle with his father in the Austin neighborhood.
Public health officials report 68 additional COVID-19 deaths
Of nearly 50,000 COVID-19 tests conducted over the weekend in Illinois, public health officials report there were 1,292 positive cases.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 3 percent. There were a total of 68 deaths officials say are COVID-19-related reported Saturday and Sunday.
Illinois unemployment rate shows signs of improvement
Of all states, Illinois’ unemployment rate had the 36th best comeback, according to Wallethub.
The consumer finance website reviewed all states and found Illinois’ unemployment rate bounced back 236 percent in May from January of this year.
The state’s rate bounced back 313 percent from the year before. Illinois’ rate of 15.2 percent is still higher than the national average of 13.3 percent.
Restore Illinois Commission gets new members
The clock is ticking for a new group's first report as more lawmakers are being added to the Restore Illinois Collaborative Commission.
The group created by the legislature and enacted by the governor is meant to provide input on reviving the state’s economy in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
Senate Republican leadership announced three of members to be on the 14 member commission. Their first report is due July 1.