Pritzker signs election law
The 2022 primary election is now in June next year, rather than in March, under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Friday. The measure also brings about a variety of other changes such as allowing sheriffs across the state to set up polling places in jails for people awaiting trial. Another law Pritzker signed strips gender from titles, like changing alderman to alderperson. Of more than 650 bills lawmakers passed, as of Monday there are 91 on his desk.
State capitol open to the public
For the first time in more than 15 months, tourists to Illinois’ capital city can now visit the state’s capitol in Springfield.
Public tours have largely been off-limits since March 2020 out of concern from COVID-19.
While lawmakers were in session last week, they’re not scheduled back until October, unless a special session is called for by the governor or either the Senate President or House Speaker.
Illinois to begin random electronic checks for uninsured motorists on July 1
Beginning next month, Illinois motorists will be subject to random automobile insurance checks. Officials estimate up to 18 percent of the state’s 8.5 million motorists are driving without insurance.
The vast majority of drivers with insurance won’t notice. Their auto insurance will be verified electronically and no one will bother them.
However, those found out of compliance will face having their license plates suspended with a $100 fee to have their plates reinstated.
Chemtool fire not suspicious
The cause of the Chemtool fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious or criminal.
That is the assumption of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The massive chemical plant went up in flames last Monday morning.
Meanwhile, the Illinois EPA is investigating the use of firefighting foam containing toxic compounds, which can cause “adverse human health effects” in fighting the fire.
Changes ahead for Chicago Air and Water show
There will be changes to this year’s Chicago Air and Water show.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Instead of lasting the usual five hours, the event will last only one hour and only the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be performing.
The show will take place Aug. 21 and 22 from noon to 1 p.m. on both days. The Blue Angels will hold practice runs on the Friday before.
Bear traveling in Illinois gets attention
A bear in southwestern Illinois is on the move. Illinois Conservation Police confirm a young male bear was spotted in Franklin County near Rend Lake.
The bear was first spotted in Monroe County and then two days later in Clinton County.
Last year, a bear named “Bruno” by the public was spotted traveling from Wisconsin through northwestern Illinois.