More of Illinois' neighboring states lift restrictions
Illinois is increasingly surrounded by states that are opening up their economies more amid COVID-19 concerns.
Indiana on Friday entered its next phase with gatherings up to 250, full capacity retail and 75 percent capacity dine-in restaurants and bars. Missouri is set to lift its statewide restrictions Tuesday. Last month the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down that state’s orders.
Illinois has among the most COVID-19 restrictions in the nation with the next reopening phase set for June 26, allowing groups up to 50 and other restrictions on businesses.
Fair cancelations could hit local economies
Springfield state Rep. Tim Butler says Gov. J.B. Pritzker exceeded his authority in canceling the Illinois State Fair in Springfield because of COVID-19.
Butler said the fair provides the region more than $80 million in economic impact and Springfield has been hit hard by other cancellations, like the full Spring Legislative session, cancelled conventions and other events.
Illinois ranks low in health improvement report
A new analysis ranked Illinois No. 40 of all states in terms of health improvements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 metrics that reflect the COVID-19 death rate, positive test rates and transmission number.
Public health officials report more COVID-19 deaths over weekend
The state’s COVID-19 case rate continues to decline. Of nearly 44,000 COVID-19 tests conducted over the weekend, there were 1,345 positive cases in Illinois, according to public health officials.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is down to 3 percent. On Saturday there were 29 deaths recorded. Sunday, public health officials reported 19 additional deaths associated with COVID-19.
Commission to help guide reopening state's economy
A Democrat-controlled commission has now been created to participate in and provide input on plans to revive sectors of the state’s economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The measure passed the Legislature last month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it Friday. The commission's first report is due July 1.
The commission has 14 members, eight Democrats and six Republicans.
Half of county fairs nixed in Illinois
Half of Illinois’ counties have canceled county fairs set for this summer because of COVID-19 concerns.
The rest of Illinois counties are still weighing whether or not to hold some kind of scaled-down or reconfigured fair that people can enjoy safely, without spreading the virus.
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs said fair organizers are in a tough position because of public health concerns.