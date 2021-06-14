FILE - Illinois State Capitol

The dome of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.

 Shutterstock photo

Coroner releases report after inmate's death

The death of an inmate restrained by Sangamon County correctional officers and shocked with Tasers has been ruled a homicide.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jaimeson Cody died on April 28 as he was being restrained, according to a report by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

The report said Cody suffered broken ribs and had traces of methamphetamine in his system. No charges have been filed.

State agencies remind about trench safety

The Illinois Department of Labor and Illinois OSHA are recognizing “Trench Safety Month” to remind employers to educate employees and reinforce the risks associated with working in a trench.

The groups said the greatest threat while working in a trench is collapse.

Other hazards including falling loads, hazardous atmospheres and hazards from mobile equipment.

State agencies warn about blue-green algae

As temperatures climb, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Public Health are warning people about swimming in lakes, ponds, rivers and streams.

Conditions are ripe for the growth of blue-green algae, which in some cases can be toxic to people and animals.

Symptoms include rashes, hives, diarrhea, and coughing.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Kevin Bessler reports on statewide issues in Illinois for the Center Square. He has over 30 years of experience in radio news reporting throughout the Midwest.

Staff Reporter

Andrew Hensel has years of experience as a reporter and pre-game host for the Joliet Slammers, and as a producer for the Windy City Bulls. A graduate of Iowa Wesleyan University and Illinois Media School, Andrew lives in the south suburbs of Chicago.

Regional Editor

Brett Rowland has worked as a reporter in newsrooms in Illinois and Wisconsin. He most recently served as news editor of the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He previously held the same position at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb.