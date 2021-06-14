Coroner releases report after inmate's death
The death of an inmate restrained by Sangamon County correctional officers and shocked with Tasers has been ruled a homicide.
Thirty-nine-year-old Jaimeson Cody died on April 28 as he was being restrained, according to a report by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.
The report said Cody suffered broken ribs and had traces of methamphetamine in his system. No charges have been filed.
State agencies remind about trench safety
The Illinois Department of Labor and Illinois OSHA are recognizing “Trench Safety Month” to remind employers to educate employees and reinforce the risks associated with working in a trench.
The groups said the greatest threat while working in a trench is collapse.
Other hazards including falling loads, hazardous atmospheres and hazards from mobile equipment.
State agencies warn about blue-green algae
As temperatures climb, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Public Health are warning people about swimming in lakes, ponds, rivers and streams.
Conditions are ripe for the growth of blue-green algae, which in some cases can be toxic to people and animals.
Symptoms include rashes, hives, diarrhea, and coughing.