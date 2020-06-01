Protests turn violent
Days after buildings burned in Minneapolis and other large cities across the country, looting and fires at businesses continue to be reported in Chicago.
A curfew was issued over the weekend and the governor called in the National Guard.
There was also unrest in the suburbs. Several communities in central Illinois issued curfews, including in Champaign and Urbana.
Property damage reported across Illinois after riots, looting
Property damage reported throughout central Illinois overnight includes chaos at a mall with a gas station looted in Champaign, vandalism at a Best Buy in Forsyth and a mobile phone store reportedly damaged in Decatur. Several stores with broken windows were reported in Peoria and obscenities were spray-painted on the Springfield Police Department’s marquee. More demonstrations are expected this afternoon at the capitol in Springfield.
Protests pop up in Springfield
In Springfield, Mayor Jim Langfelder didn’t issue a curfew, but asked residents to stay home Sunday night.
That’s after peaceful daytime speeches by community leaders and demonstrations with thousands of vehicles in a caravan.
Overnight, social media posts from around the city showed marches through the city with nighttime protestors at the capitol.
Officials warn about COVID-19 tracer scams
If you get a call from an unknown number claiming to be a COVID-19 contact tracer, it could be a scam, or it could be legit.
Public health officials say state contact tracers will be making calls to people it believes have come in contact with someone who’s been exposed to COVID.
But officials also say scammers are expected to take advantage of what they called the “new normal.” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said legitimate tracers won’t ask for money.
Pritzker ends daily COVID-19 briefings
After 82 days of nearly daily COVID-19 news briefings, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he’ll only hold such briefings when there are specific updates.
He said the state will update COVID-19 stats at DPH.Illinois.gov.
He’s expected to hold more traditional news briefings as they arise, such as bill-signing ceremonies.
Driver services facilities partially reopen
After being closed for more than two months, certain Illinois driver services facilities are reopening Monday and Tuesday.
Secretary of State Jesse White’s office says they’ll initially be focused on new drivers and drivers with expired licenses and vehicle transactions. Get information at CyberDriveIllinois.com.