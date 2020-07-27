State COVID-19 positivity rate increases in some regions
Of the 7,398 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois since public health began tracking them earlier this year, the majority are individuals 70-years-old or older. More than 3,200 were 80 years-old or older.
And while some regions of the state are experiencing an increased positivity rate, none have exceeded hospital capacity thresholds.
Report: More Illinois service businesses shuttering than temporarily closing
Consumer review website Yelp put out a new report that indicates more businesses closing in Illinois than nearly any other state amid the pandemic.
The website released its economic average report for the second quarter and found approximately 5,100 Illinois-based businesses remained closed since March 1.
More than half said they’re closing for good. That’s more than all states, except California, New York, Texas and Florida.
Davis says Congress must address COVID-19 liability issues
A central Illinois congressman said any COVID-19 relief package the U.S. Congress passes before its summer break must include liability issues.
Taylorville U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said the issue must be addressed so businesses and public institutions like schools or universities can’t be sued ten years down the road over COVID-19 illnesses.
Public health officials report additional COVID-19 deaths in Illinois
There was one death public health officials attributed to COVID-19 on Sunday.
On Saturday, there were 12 COVID-19 deaths reported. Additionally, the latest publicly available data showed the state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 95 percent.
There were more than 4,500 ventilators available with just 110 COVID-19 patient on ventilators. While some regions of the state are experiencing an increased positivity rate, none have exceeded hospital capacity thresholds.
Illinois Supreme Court delays bar exam, will move exam online
Those looking to take the bar exam to become an attorney in Illinois will have to wait until the first week of October.
The Illinois Supreme Court announced the Illinois bar exam will be held Oct. 5 and 6. It was first delayed until September, but the board administering the exam said because of COVID-19 concerns and seating limitations, the September dates should be canceled and remote tests administered in October.
Tarr face sentences for threatening Congressman
The man who threatened to shoot a central Illinois congressman will be sentenced in November.
Randall Tarr, a 65-year-old from Rochester, left a threatening voicemail for Taylorville U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis in November 2019.
Tarr pleaded guilty and could face years in prison.