Kinzinger appointed to Jan. 6 investigation
Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a critic of former President Donald Trump, said Sunday he has agreed to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request to join the select committee examining the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The Republican vowed to “work diligently to ensure we get the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable.”
Illinois school system ranks 15th in nation, study finds
According to a new analysis, Illinois is ranked 15th for the top-performing school systems in the country.
The personal finance website WalletHub looked at 32 metrics, including funding, class size and safety.
Illinois is tied for 4th for the highest median ACT scores. Massachusetts was ranked as having the best school districts while New Mexico had the worst.
Gulf Coast Ticks found in Illinois
A tick species native to the southeastern part of the country has been found in Illinois.
Gulf Coast ticks were located earlier this month in a forest preserve in Wayne.
The tick is more likely than others to carry the pathogen causing Tidewater Spotted Fever, which could cause a headache, rash and muscle aches.
St. Louis city, county to require masks
Citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, St. Louis city and county will require masks in certain public places starting today.
Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older.
Parts of Illinois, particularly regions bordering Missouri, have also seen a significant spike in virus cases in the past few weeks.
Health officials baffled by mysterious bird disease
A mysterious disease is killing birds across the country, and health officials are dumbfounded.
Cases started on the East Coast and are moving West and some are calling for residents to take down bird feeders and baths.
As it inches closer to Illinois with cases found in Indiana, officials are keeping a close eye on local birds.
So far, officials said the disease has affected blue jays and finches.
Drought continues in Northwest Illinois
The drought continues to northwest Illinois. Rainfall over the past month has covered the southern two-thirds of the state, especially in central Illinois where some areas received over 10 inches of rain during a weekend.
Areas north of Interstate 88 have been left out and climatologists believe it will take more consistent rains to relieve drought conditions.