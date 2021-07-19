Amtrak services resume in Illinois
After significantly reducing passenger service during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amtrak is going back to full-service today.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the pre-pandemic schedule is returning with trains between Chicago and cities south and west in Illinois.
The Amtrak national City of New Orleans will be part of the Chicago to Carbondale route, which includes a stop in Champaign.
Chicago area among best-education areas in nation
A new study places the Chicago, Elgin and Naperville areas as the 32nd most educated cities in the country.
The website WalletHub used 11 metrics to determine their ranking, including the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor's degree or higher.
Ann Arbor, Michigan, was ranked as the most educated city, followed by San Jose, California and Washington, DC.
Carp tournament returns
After a two-year hiatus, the Redneck Fishing Tournament is returning to a central Illinois town.
The event was canceled two years ago because of flooding and last year because of the pandemic.
Teams in boats target the jumping, invasive Asian carp as a way to control the species. This year’s event will take place August 6 & 7 in Bath along the Illinois River.