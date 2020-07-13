State spends $2.1 million to combat elder abuse
Illinois is launching a $2.1 million campaign to prevent abuse and neglect of seniors and adults with disabilities.
The Illinois Department of Aging’s Office of Adult Protective Services received federal funds for a 3-year “Engage2Change” campaign.
It will include ads on television, online and emails that will encourage people to report suspected abuse of people over age 60.
Storms leave parts of Illinois in the dark
Strong thunderstorms moved through the state Saturday night, with a possible tornado spotted near Pontiac, Illinois.
An 80-foot tree fell on a house in Lexington, and power outages were widespread with nearly 30,000 customers without power at one point.
Ameren launched their Emergency Operations Center to help restore power.
Cario librarian turns 100
Cairo, Illinois’ first Black librarian has turned 100 years old.
Bertha Seavers inspired countless Cairo children to develop a love of reading and learning during her decades-long career as a librarian.
Seavers began working for he Cairo Public Library in the 1940’s, before Black children were allowed inside.
COVID-19 cases in Illinois fall below 1,000
New coronavirus cases in Illinois decreased Sunday, dipping below 1,000 for the first time in four days.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 954 new cases and 20 additional deaths.
The slight downtick was in contrast to the surge in cases in southern states.
Program aims to help young people find jobs
Among those hurt economically by the pandemic are youths aged 16 to 24, who tend to hold service jobs that have disappeared.
A partnership between the Illinois Department of Human Services and about 30 private companies is providing jobs this summer in a variety of fields.
The Illinois COVID-19 Summer Youth Employment Program provides job opportunities to youths from low-income households or those considered at risk.
Chicago ranks as 25th most-stressed city
Chicago is the 25th most stressed city in the country.
According to the personal finance website WalletHub, the Windy City scored low in the “work stress” category.
Cleveland, Ohio was deemed the most stressed city in America, while Lincoln, Nebraska was the least.