School officials toys with vaccine incentive
An Illinois school district is considering paying its students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
One member of the Waukegan District 60 school board is proposing paying students between $100 and $150 to get vaccinated. Another member has suggested non-cash rewards, such as Chicago Bulls tickets or gift certificates.
Supporters say the program could be paid for with COVID-19 mitigation funds the district has received.
COVID-19 tests for some counties
The Illinois Department of Public Health is announcing the availability of 225,000 free rapid COVID-19 self-administered test kits to residents in certain zip codes in 14 Illinois counties.
Counties include Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will and Winnebago counties.
Residents living in specific zip codes can go to AccessCovidTests.org to sign up for a free home delivery.
Next COVID-19 housing assistance grants lined up
The Illinois Housing Development Authority has been meeting with lawmakers regarding the next round of funds for the Illinois Rental Payment program.
The most recent round of applications ran from Dec. 6 until Jan. 9 and landlords have until Feb. 13 to complete their applications. The next round from the federally funded ILRPP will include an additional $300 million in taxpayer subsidies for renters that were financially affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
President calls for Illinois man's release from Taliban captivity
President Joe Biden on Sunday called for the release of an Illinois native and U.S. Navy veteran who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.
Mark Frerichs, a civil engineer from Lombard, was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul.
Biden called on the Taliban to immediately release Frerichs and said the matter is not negotiable.
Proposal subsidizes costs for some funerals
Legislation has been proposed for the state to cover the upfront funeral costs for lower-income families who lose children to gun violence.
State Sen. Jacqui Collins, D-Chicago, said her measure would require the state to pay up to $10,000 for the funeral of a murdered child if the family makes up to 150 percent of the federal poverty rate, which is about $40,000 a year for a family of four.
Lower turkey counts than last year
Hunters bagged fewer birds this past year than the one prior during the fall archery turkey season.
The Illinois Department of Resources reports 683 wild turkeys were harvested compared to 783 the season before. The harvest consisted of 51% toms and 49% hens.
The top three counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Madison, Jefferson and Schuyler.