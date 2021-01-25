More tier movement over weekend
Most of the state’s regions in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 plan can allow some indoor dining and bar service in Phase 4, and Phase 4 Tier 1 mitigation.
Three of the state’s eleven regions, the Metro East St. Louis area and two regions in the northeast part of the state, are still in Phase 4 Tier 2, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.
Phase 4 Tier 2 still prohibits indoor service.
More than $31 million in cannabis taxes go to 80 nonprofits
More than $31 million in tax revenue from cannabis sales are going out to 80 different nonprofit groups in Illinois.
A quarter of every adult-use cannabis tax dollar goes to the Restore, Reinvest and Renew program, part of the cannabis legalization law that allowed legal sales in 2020.
The program funds eligible nonprofits, local governments, faith-based groups, businesses and others that serve residents of areas designated by the state.
Illinois among worst states for retirement, WalletHub says
Illinois is among the worst states to retire in, according to WalletHub.
The consumer finance website ranked Illinois No. 41 of all states to retire in. They based the ranking on affordability, quality of life and healthcare.
Neighboring Missouri ranked No. 12. Florida was the best place to retire.
State to start Phase 1B of vaccine plan Monday
A category of Illinoisans totaling more than 3.2 million are eligible to get inline for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said starting Monday, and as supplies allow, all residents over the age of 65 and frontline essential workers can get the vaccine.
Those wanting a dose must schedule an appointment with a local health provider that’s received vaccine supply.
High school sports can restart
High school basketball can begin, but only for regions that are in Phase 4 of the governor’s COVID-19 management plan.
After months of no contact sports allowed because of COVID-19, the Pritzker administration Friday said where the metrics they’ve laid out allow, intra-conference, region or league level play will be allowed.
Local school boards must also approve.
Bank of Springfield costs top $330,000
Total taxpayer cost for the Illinois House to hold session at a Springfield convention center has exceeded $330,000.
The alternate location for the House allowed for social distancing out of COVID-19 concerns. In May, rental and catering cost $143,000.
Earlier this month it cost $187,000.
The general manager of the venue said the session went well and hasn’t yet been made aware of any plans for future sessions to be held there.