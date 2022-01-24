Lawsuit filed over new subcircuit courts
The Madison County state’s attorney is seeking to block recently enacted judicial subcircuits in Illinois.
The subcircuits were passed by the state legislature during a one-day session earlier this month. Shortly after, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the maps.
The State Journal-Register reports Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine filed the lawsuit because of how it impacts judicial races this fall.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over ComEd bribery scandal
A Cook County judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit against ComEd over the bribery scandal that was revealed by federal investigators in 2020.
The lawsuit argued ComEd owed ratepayers for the corruption the utility admitted to in federal filings. The Chicago Tribune reports a circuit court judge ruled the court can’t consider the class action claims for relief.
House cancels session
Despite being scheduled to head back to Springfield this week, the Illinois House has canceled session days.
A statement from the House Speaker’s office said “with cautious optimism” COVID-19 has peaked, the House will return the following week. The Senate already had this week scheduled off.
Driver service offices reopen
For the first time this year, drivers looking to receive services in-person at Illinois Secretary of State’s offices will have the option again starting Monday.
The offices, where drivers can renew their licenses, get updated ID cards or get a variety of services, were closed for the New Year holiday. But, the agency announced they’d be closed for two weeks, and extended that by a week out of concern over increased COVID-19 cases.
Illinois unemployment rate drops to 5.3%, still above national average
Illinois’ unemployment rate is down again for the month, but the state’s rate still lags the national average.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security reports Illinois’ unemployment rate fell four-tenths of a percent to 5.3%. The national average for December is 3.9%.