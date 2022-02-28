Masks no longer required in most settings, including schools
The Illinois mask mandate was lifted as of midnight Monday. People are still required to wear masks on public transportation, health care settings, or any business or school district that chooses to require them.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker intended for the mask mandate to remain for schools statewide, but other government action has invalidated that order.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on hospital numbers.
Less than 20 Illinois counties are included where masks in indoor areas are suggested, with most of them located in the far southern part of the state.
Measure allowing removal of elected officials passes Illinois Senate
A bipartisan measure that would make it easier for local governments to remove elected officials charged with crimes is headed to the Illinois House after being approved by the Senate.
Under the legislation, a county board would be able to force an elected official who has been charged with a crime related to their elected position to go on administrative leave.
The measure was created after Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz was charged with multiple counts of theft, forgery and official misconduct.
Illinois Senate passes measure allowing social workers to carry pepper spray
The Illinois House of Representatives will now take up a measure that would allow Department of Children and Family Services caseworkers to carry mace or pepper spray.
The legislation, which passed the Senate last week, was prompted by January’s murder of Deidre Silas while she was conducting an investigation near Springfield.
The bill requires those wanting to carry defense spray products to undergo training by the Illinois State Police.
Severe weather planning encouraged
As part of the 2022 Severe Weather Preparedness Week, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service have teamed up to publish a severe weather preparedness guide to help Illinoisans be better prepared when severe weather strikes.
During this week, Illinoisans are encouraged to make a severe weather plan, identify a safe place to go during a storm, and build an emergency preparedness kit.
Bulls ticket from 1984 sold for $468,000
A ticket from Michael Jordan’s first game in a Chicago Bulls uniform sold for nearly half a million dollars Sunday.
The unused ticket from Oct. 26, 1984, originally cost $8.50, but Michael Cole was made $468,000 richer.
A Northwestern University student, Cole attended the game alone because he couldn’t find someone to join him.
He kept the spare ticket as a keepsake until Sunday.