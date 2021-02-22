Pritzker to sign police reform bill today
House Bill 3653 Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signing today includes many provisions supporters say hold police accountability.
Others see recruiting tools for agencies in other states.
The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police shared an open letter the police chief of Gulf Shores, Alabama, wrote Pritzker highlighting a stack of applications of young, well-trained and educated officers from all over Illinois that have been applying to work in Alabama and other states because of the bill.
Bailey could announce run for governor
State Sen. Darren Bailey could announce tonight whether he intends to run for Illinois governor.
His political operation said tonight’s event in Effingham will be an “important announcement about the future of Illinois.”
If he announces a bid for governor, he’d be the second Republican to officially toss his hat into the ring.
Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf announced last week.
Illinois second most corrupt state, report finds
Illinois is the second most corrupt state and Chicago is the most corrupt city in the country, according to a new report from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
The report shows over several decades, Illinois has the second-most corruption cases per-capita behind Louisiana.
Chicago beat out Los Angeles for the top spot.
Madigan nominee Kodatt selected as replacement amid split vote
Former state Rep. Michael Madigan didn’t have any public questions for the 26-year-old he nominated to be his replacement.
Madigan deferred questions to other Democratic party officials Sunday but had majority control of votes.
Among three nominees, Edward Guerra Kodatt received 63 percent.
Kodatt had worked in Madigan's political operations in Chicago. He said he’ll worry about whether to run for the position “at a later date.”
After retiring, Madigan to receive $64,000 raise in 2022
Because of his 50 years in the General Assembly, former state Rep. Michael Madigan will make more than double the base legislator pay after just a year of retirement.
One estimate has the speaker going from around $85,000 in the first year to nearly $150,000 the second year.
That is then compounded at 3 percent every year.
