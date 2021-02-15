Schimpf plans to run for governor
Former Republican state Sen. Paul Schimpf is running for governor.
The Waterloo retired Marine made the announcement in a virtual news conference this morning. He then plans news conferences around the state, including this afternoon and throughout the state Tuesday.
It is expected more Republicans will announce in the weeks ahead. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker hasn’t announced he’ll run for a second term in the November 2022 election.
Illinois Supreme Court says defendants have right to be in courtroom
Nearly a year after the court's first order on limiting trials because of COVID-19, the Illinois Supreme Court says defendants now have the right to be physically present in the courtroom for every substantive proceeding.
Bench trials may be conducted remotely with written consent.
Remote jury trials are not allowed. Victims' rights to be present are also not altered, either during remote or in-person proceedings.
In Sangamon County, the SJ-R reports there have only been two jury verdicts rendered since last March.
Taxpayers paying more than $2.1 million a month to retired lawmakers
Illinois taxpayers are paying retired state lawmakers more than $2.1 million a month from a pension fund that’s just 16 percent funded.
Numbers from the General Assembly Retirement System show 40 former lawmakers or their surviving spouses are getting at least $10,000 a month with the highest payout for one former lawmaker more than $18,000 a month.
Vehicle deaths increase
Despite stay-home orders and a lack of other in-person activities, there were more deadly vehicle accidents last year than the year before in Illinois.
The Chicago Tribune reported the preliminary numbers of 1,166 deaths in motor vehicle crashes last year is a 16 percent increase over 2019, and the deadliest in 13 years.
Some officials report with less traffic on the roads, speeding and reckless driving likely increased.
Utilities ask customers to watch usage
Utilities are urging customers to monitor their usage as temperatures will remain frigid with wind chill warnings and winter weather advisories in some areas bringing wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
For natural gas customers, the cold over the next few days is expected to drive up heating demands, which will impact production and the infrastructure.
Some areas of the state could see 2 to 5 inches of snow.
Some government offices closed for holiday
Depending on the level of government, you may not be able to get services today because of the Presidents' Day holiday.
After having Lincoln’s birthday off Friday, the Illinois Secretary of State’s offices will be closed Monday for Presidents' Day, but municipalities like the city of Springfield will be open.