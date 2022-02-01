Winter storm bearing down
A major winter storm event will begin in Illinois Tuesday evening with multiple rounds of heavy snow expected.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for a large section of the state, with expectation that 12 to 18 inches of snow may fall on central Illinois through Thursday afternoon.
The combination of heavy snow and wind gusts up to 30 mph will greatly reduce visibility on the roads.
Snowmobilers can help
A Central Illinois community is reaching out to snowmobilers in anticipation of the forecasted heavy snow.
According to a Facebook post, Heyworth Fire and EMS are requesting those with a snowmobile to volunteer during the storm.
Residents would need to send their name andthe address their snowmobile would respond to depending on their availability.
Fugitive apprehended in Arizona
One of Coles County’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested after an eight year manhunt.
David Iwaniw, a former Charleston police officer, was arrested at a port of entry in Arizona on Jan. 11.
He had been on the run since 2014 and was facing charges of sexual assault and possessing child pornography. Investigators uncovered information that Iwaniw was living in Mexico.
Donations in Betty White's name
A Central Illinois pet shelter has received over $17,000 in response to the Betty White Challenge.
The challenge encouraged people to donate to local animal shelters on Jan. 17, which was the day that entertainment icon Betty White would have turned 100 years old.
Officials at the Champaign County Humane Society said the donations came in at an opportune time because this time of year is usually slow for fundraising. White passed away Dec. 31.
Vandalia to celebrate Lincoln's birthday
The Vandalia State Historic Site will celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday with a special event Feb. 12.
The program “Now and Forever” will be presented which features an interpreter portraying Mary Lincoln.
The celebration is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Vandalia Historical Society.
The Vandalia Statehouse served as the Illinois capitol building from 1836 to 1839.