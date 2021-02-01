Kifowit says no hearing planned for unemployment fraud
The chairperson of the Illinois House committee that oversees the state’s unemployment agency doesn't anticipate calling a hearing about the backlogs and fraud.
State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit said it would be a waste of resources to bring state officials to testify as they work through historic backlogs and investigate fraud.
State Rep. Mike Murphy said he’s been told the state has stopped 962,000 fraudulent claims but a dollar amount was not provided.
Questions linger as sports set to get underway
With the OK for high school sports in regions across the state, it’s still unclear how the media will be able to cover local events for those who can’t attend.
Depending on the COVID-19 metrics of a given region, the spectator allowance is between 25 to 50 people.
That doesn’t include the team or coaches and staff, but with that cap, it limits the number of family members and even media.
The Illinois High School Association said they’re working to get clarity on the issue.
NAACP to celebrate with virtual banquet
The NAACP Illinois Conference will celebrate its 100th banquet on Feb. 21st, but it will be virtual because of COVID-19 concerns.
NAACP Illinois Conference President Teresa Haley said the fundraiser will host Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch as the keynote speaker.
Welch is the first Black Speaker of the House in Illinois history.
CPS reopening plan in limbo
The state’s largest school district is expected to open some schools Monday, despite an ongoing dispute with the teachers’ union amid COVID-19 concerns.
The Chicago Public Schools CEO argues data shows schools are not super spreading locations. The union contends schools are unsafe and signaled at a strike if teachers are locked out of their online teaching tools.
Of more than 1.9 million students statewide, only 182,000 are fully in-person. The rest are either hybrid with more than 1 million fully remote.
Dentists could help with COVID-19 vaccines
Illinois dentists can now administer COVID-19 vaccinations. The emergency powers were granted to licensed dentists by the state’s professional regulations agency Friday.
Dentists must complete a four-hour training program and must be certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
The state has administered about 1 million vaccines.