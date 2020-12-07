Former state lawmaker dies while working with feds
Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who was a cooperating witness in a broad federal corruption probe at the statehouse, has died of COVID-19 complications.
Chicago media reported Sandoval’s former attorney confirmed the news.
It’s unclear what his death means for the ongoing investigations and criminal proceedings into the red-light camera, video gambling, construction and utility industries.
Kifowit requests in-person hearing for Illinois House Veterans’ Affairs Committee
The Democratic chair of the Illinois House Veterans’ Affairs Committee has requested a hearing into the COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home.
State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit had for weeks said they can’t hold in-person hearings because of COVID-19 concerns, but said Friday the death toll at the facility demands lawmakers provide oversight. It’s unclear if or when the hearing will take place.
State lawmaker defends holiday party
State Rep. Brad Halbrook defends hosting a holiday gathering last week.
Images of the gathering show dozens of people not following social distancing or face covering recommendations.
Halbrook said nobody was required to attend and the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to peaceably assemble, regardless of a pandemic.
2020 election turnout falls short of record set in 1992
Nearly 73 percent of a record number of registered voters in Illinois cast a ballot in last month’s General Election.
The certified election results from the Illinois State Board of Elections shows more than 430,000 more people voted in the 2020 election than in 2016.
But, the 72.92 percent voter turnout in 2020 was not quite as high as the 1992 election which saw 78.24 percent turnout.
Driver service facilities to close through Jan. 4
It will be a bit longer before you get to take in the experience of waiting at the Secretary of State’s driver services facility as they will remain closed until Jan. 4.
Secretary of State Jesse White’s office had announced the offices would be closed from Nov. 17 to Dec. 7 because of COVID-19 concerns, but on Friday announced the month extension.
Some services can be completed online at CyberDriveIllinois.com.
Animal welfare group urges Pritzker to include mink farms in mitigations
A coalition of animal welfare groups is urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to include mink farms in his COVID-19 mitigation strategy, saying they’re ticking time bombs.
Animal Wellness Action said COVID-19 outbreaks have infected and killed thousands of mink on similar farms in Wisconsin and Michigan and Pritzker’s administration should coordinate a U.S. government buy-out of Illinois mink farm operations.