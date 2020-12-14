Republicans could seek to subpoena Madigan, others over ComEd scandal
The Illinois House Special Investigating Committee hearing into House Speaker Michael Madigan’s conduct in the ComEd bribery scheme meets this afternoon in Springfield.
It’s the third hearing of the committee, but the first after the panel released 100 emails from ComEd that show a Madigan associate pushing for jobs and contracts.
Republicans could motion to subpoena Madigan and others.
Pritzker picks Hays for Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board
A former Republican state Representative who voted for an income tax increase has been added by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.
Chad Hays served as a Republican in the House for the 104th District from 2010 to 2018.
He joined other Democrats and 14 other Republicans in 2017 to support a permanent income tax increase.
Jacksonville to approve mask mandate
The city council of Jacksonville is expected to approve an ordinance fining individuals $50 for not wearing a mask.
Mayor Andy Ezard said if it passes, he’ll talk with public health professionals before enforcing the measure.
Just down the road in Springfield, the first city to pass a mandate with a fine, Alderman Chuck Redpath was cited $50 for not wearing a mask inside the city council chambers.
Electoral College to meet in Springfield
Illinois’ members of the Electoral College meet today in Springfield.
The members of the group are expected to cast all 20 of Illinois’ electoral votes for former Vice President Joe Biden for President and California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris for Vice President.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse will preside over the proceedings inside the Illinois House Chambers at 10 a.m.
White announces death of longtime inspector general
The Inspector General for the Illinois Secretary of State unexpectedly died Friday.
Secretary of State Jesse White put out a statement saying Inspector General Jim Burns was a dear friend and his death was sudden and unexpected.
Burns was brought on board as the inspector general in April 2000 after White was elected in the aftermath of controversy and corruption at the office, White said.
Illinois gets low marks on financial transparency
Illinois ranks as one of the least financially-transparent states in the nation.
Truth in Accounting lists the Land of Lincoln as the eighth-worst state in the country for financial transparency, scoring 73 out of 100 possible points.
That’s an improvement by one point from last year’s report, though the state slipped one spot in the overall rankings, landing at No. 49.