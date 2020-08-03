Madigan campaign funds continue to grow
In around a week’s time, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has received nearly $1 million into his personal campaign fund.
Around $555,000 was reported contributed Tuesday last week. Since then, an additional $379,000 was donated, according to filings at the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Madigan controls several campaign funds and can move money around. He’s also used campaign money for legal fees in the past.
Pritzker says proposed progressive income tax amendment unaffected by corruption probes
Gov. J.B. Pritzker doesn’t think the cloud of corruption over Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan will hurt the proposed progressive income tax amendment on the November ballot.
Asked Friday if having Madigan stay in power as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman hurts the chances of the progressive income tax, Pritzker put more weight on the character of other Democrats on the ballot.
Madigan hasn’t been charged but is implicated in the ComEd patronage scandal.
Sheriffs continue to to criticize inmate transfer policies
Illinois county sheriffs continue to criticize Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s handling of inmate transfers from county jails to prisons where they’ve been sentenced to serve time.
Pritzker’s latest orders amid COVID-19 concerns allow transfers, but the transfers are at the discretion of the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Some tests delayed past window
COVID-19 testing in Aurora, Bloomington, East St. Louis, Peoria, Rockford, Rolling Meadows and South Holland may have been impacted by processing delays.
State public health officials say around 3,800 test results for 12 days in mid-July were delayed beyond the appropriate reporting window.
The Department of Public Health says if you haven’t received results from a test you took weeks ago you should submit another sample.
Blagojevich tells Madigan 'from one Public Official A to another' to publicly defend himself
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, whose 14-year corruption sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump, is giving advice to longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan.
On his Lightning Rod podcast Blagojevich said if Madigan is really innocent he should do live interviews and not hide behind news releases.
Madigan has said he has done nothing wrong and has not been charged with a crime.
St. Louis man charged with skimming money from nursing homes
A St. Louis man is charged with skimming money from federally insured nursing home facilities.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Friday announced charges against Mark Yampol who owns several nursing homes in Illinois in Northbrook and St. Charles.
The office said in 2015 Yampol diverted around $1.1 million to non-HUD-insured facilities. He could face five years in prison.