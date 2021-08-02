Pritzker signs bill to require employers offer savings program
Among several dozen bills Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Friday, one requires businesses that employ 25 or more people to participate in the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program.
That program automatically enrolls employees into a retirement savings program with part of the pay going into an account.
Employees can opt-out. Employers do not need to match the benefit.
Pritzker to sign several bills today
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs several bills this morning.
The governor at a school in Aurora signs a measure his office says expands protection for immigrant and refugee communities.
He then signs legislation at the Aurora Police Department that brings changes to the state's Firearm Owner's Identification Card, including making fingerprints optional.
The governor has been working through more than 650 bills lawmakers have sent.
Cannabis license lottery winners face supply chain challenges after repeated delays
After more than a year of delays, 55 new cannabis dispensary licenses have been awarded in a lottery, but the winners may face further delays and challenges.
The winners were chosen from a pool of 626 applicants. A lack of cannabis flower could mean further delays for the new license holders who had to wait because of the pandemic and legal challenges to the application process.
Republicans say they got no response on investigation request
Statehouse Republicans say their request for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to investigate possible criminal negligence in the COVID-19 deaths at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home last year has gone nowhere.
State Rep. Adam Niemerg said Friday Raoul still has not responded to their request for an investigation that was made in May.
He and other Republicans demanded the investigation after 36 veterans died of COVID-19 last year.
No plan to return to daily announcements
There were 11,862 new COVID-19 cases reported for all of last week by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the weekly report, there were also 39 additional deaths over the past seven days. The department said there are no plans at this time for daily announcements.
Illinois woman faces charges for getting too close to grizzly bear
An Illinois woman faces criminal charges after she was captured on video getting too close to a charging grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park.
Witnesses told investigators that when they saw the bears coming close, they retreated to their cars and warned the woman to get back, but she ignored them.
The Carol Stream woman faces charges of feeding, touching, teasing and intentionally disturbing wildlife.