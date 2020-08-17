New COVID-19 restrictions prompt questions
New restrictions on bars and restaurants in the Metro East area because of COVID-19 cases numbers are “arbitrary and misguided.”
That’s according to Waterloo state Sen. Paul Schimpf. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions to begin Tuesday after the area that includes Madison County had a positivity rate of 8 percent for more than three days.
The rules include no dancing, no party busses and bars, restaurants and casinos must close at 11 p.m. and follow capacity restrictions.
Business groups could challenge Pritzker's mask rule
A couple of business groups are keeping their legal options open following last week’s mask and social distancing rules from the governor were allowed to stand.
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association said litigation against the rule is possible.
The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association that represents convenience stores said a legal challenge is likely.
Both groups were among the first to voluntarily implement mask and social distancing guidelines.
Fitch changes outlook on University of Chicago credit to 'negative'
The University of Chicago’s ratings outlook has been downgraded.
Fitch Ratings said $300 million in bonds comes with a negative outlook because, among other factors, the university has $3.7 billion in outstanding bonds.
New COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Metro East
Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Public Health have announced new COVID-19 mitigation efforts that will be implemented in the Metro East area starting Tuesday.
Region 4 is now reporting three straight days of a test positivity rate of 8 percent or higher.
Fourteen Illinois counties are now considered to be at a warning level for coronavirus cases.
Former Gov. James Thompson dies
Funeral arrangements are being made for former Illinois Governor James Thompson, who died Friday night at the age of 84.
Thompson was reportedly was recovering at a rehabilitation center in Chicago when he died.
The Republican was the longest-serving governor in Illinois, from 1976 to 1991.
Democratic Convention gets underway
The Democratic convention begins Monday, with Illinois delegates planning to show their support for Joe Biden virtually.
Numerous speakers plan to make online speeches today, including President of the Illinois Education Association Kathy Griffin, and Tim Drea, president of the Illinois Chapter of the AFL-CIO.